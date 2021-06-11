Turchia-Italia 0-3 gol dell’Italia: in rete il magnifico Insigne

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-

Errore del portiere nella ripartenza, recupera Berardi, una serie di passaggi porta a Insigne che prova un tiro a giro e trova un bellissimo gol. Ed è 3-0 per la nazionale di Mancini.

