Turchia-Italia 0-1: autogol di Demiral

Aniello Maione
L’Italia trova subito il vantaggio nel secondo tempo. Appena al minuto 53′, dopo vari tentativi, da un cross di Berardi, Demiral la insacca nella sua rete. Autogol che vale come prima rete dell’Europeo.

