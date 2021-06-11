Lobotka resterà a Napoli, Spalletti vuole rilanciare lo slovacco

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

Stando a quanto riferito da Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Stanislav Lobotka potrebbe restare al Napoli, perchè Luciano Spalletti conta di poterlo recuperare. L’europeo con la sua Slovacchia potrebbe aiutarlo a rilanciarsi.

Articolo precedenteCalcagno: “Riponiamo grandi speranze in Insigne per l’Europeo”
Articolo successivoIl Parma va su Luca Palmiero, centrocampista di proprietà del Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE