Twitter – La Lazio lascia indizi sul nuovo allenatore

Mariacristina Strazzullo
Pare ormai certa la notizia secondo cui Sarri sarebbe il nuovo allenatore della Lazio. Il tweet della società non lascia molti dubbi a riguardo.
Qui di seguito il tweet:

