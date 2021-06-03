Maksimovic, il suo futuro potrebbe essere in Turchia: le ultime

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

MAKSIMOVIC – Secondo quanto riportato dal portale turco Aksam, Maksimovic sarebbe ad un passo dal vestire la maglia del Fenerbahce. Anche la Roma è interessata, ma al momento il club turco è in vantaggio, si tratta di un’operazione concreta.

Articolo precedenteMandava: “Non penso al Napoli, il mio contratto con il Lille scade nel 2022”
Articolo successivoGdS – Pjanic potrebbe tornare a giocare in Serie A: le ultime

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE