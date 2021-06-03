Gudmundsson, il Napoli ci pensa, ma c’è la concorrenza di un’altra squadra italiana

Il Napoli e il Torino sono sul talento classe ’99 Gudmundsson. Secondo quanto riportato dall’edizione odierna di “Tuttosport”, il prezzo del giocatore è di 3-4 milioni di euro. Al momento il Napoli lo segue.

