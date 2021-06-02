Pistocchi: ”In un paese serio sarebbe successo questo”

Matteo Milvatti
In seguito al servizio delle Iene sulla partita Inter-Juventus del 2018 e soprattutto sul caso Pjanic, il giornalista Maurizio Pistocchi ha commentato su twitter con un forte appello. Ecco di seguito il link del tweet in questione:

