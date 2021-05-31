Serie A, svelato il miglior centrocampista della stagione

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

La Lega ha comunicato anche il miglior centrocampista della Serie A della stagione 2020/21. Ad essere premiato è Nicolò Barella, che con l’Inter ha vinto lo scudetto.

Articolo precedenteLega Serie A – Vlahovic vince il premio di miglior U-23: i dettagli
Articolo successivoEverton, parla l’ex osservatore: “Da anni la società cerca Koulibaly, vi spiego”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE