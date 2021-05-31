FOTO – Koulibaly si diverte e scherza in Nazionale

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

“Felice di trovare la terra e la tana” così Koulidou Koulibaly ha commentato il suo ritorno in Nazionale. Qui il post su Instagram:

Articolo precedenteCorbo: “Spalletti è un professionista ma deve rivedere qualcosa. Sul mercato…”
Articolo successivoMilik: “Napoli e Marsiglia due città molto belle, ma qui ho trovato più tranquillità”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE