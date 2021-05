Chelsea will receive €28m from AC Milan for Fikayo Tomori – the agreement will be completed soon as expected, Tomori will leave #CFC to stay at AC Milan signing a five-years contract. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ACMilan #Chelsea



Emerson, Bakayoko and Zappacosta will also leave the club this summer. https://t.co/7T6z6AX3FG