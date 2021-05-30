VIDEO – Auriemma: “È arrivato Spalletti: come cambierà il Napoli? vi dico la mia”

Sul proprio profilo Youtube, il giornalista campano Raffaele Auriemma ha fatto il punto sul nuovo allenatore del Napoli, Luciano Spalletti e sul suo prossimo insediamento sulla panchina azzurra. Qui il video:

