Gattuso si rilassa in Costiera: l’ex azzurro a Positano

Gennaro Gattuso si rilassa in costiera a Positano, in uno degli ultimi suoi weekend in Campania, ormai da ex allenatore azzurro. Il tutto immortalato da un noto ristorante positanese che ha reso noto tramite Instagram.

