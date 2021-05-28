UFFICIALE – Juric non è più l’allenatore dell’Hellas Verona: il comunicato

L’Hellas Verona, attraverso i suoi canali social, ha comunicato che Ivan Juric non sarà più l’allenatore della squadra gialloblu. E’ ormai ufficiale, di seguito il tweet:

