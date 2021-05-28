UFFICIALE – Juric è il nuovo allenatore del Torino

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Ora è ufficiale: Juric è il nuovo allenatore del Torino. Da inizio luglio l’ex tecnico del Verona sostituirà Nicola e prendere le redini della squadra granata per la prossima stagione.

Articolo precedenteTheo Hernandez, futuro in bilico: c’è un’offerta da una big
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Allegri è il nuovo allenatore della Juventus

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE