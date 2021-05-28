UFFICIALE – Allegri è il nuovo allenatore della Juventus

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

La Juventus attraverso Twitter e il suo sito, ha annunciato il ritorno di Massimiliano Allegri sulla panchina bianconera.
Ecco il tweet:

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – Juric è il nuovo allenatore del Torino
Articolo successivoLongari: “Spalletti sarà il prossimo allenatore. Gattuso vuole un calciatore del Napoli a Firenze”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE