ULTIM’ORA – Sky: Allegri torna alla Juve, quadriennale da 9 milioni annui

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Ormai non ci sono più dubbi: Massimiliano Allegri ritorna sulla panchina della Juventus dopo due stagioni.

L’allenatore toscano ha firmato un contratto quadriennale da 9 milioni di euro.

Fonte: Sky Sport

Articolo precedenteRadio KKN – De Maggio: “I giocatori non hanno incontrato la società prima della partita con l’Hellas”
Articolo successivoCalciomercato.com – Nello staff di Spalletti ci sarà anche Pizarro

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE