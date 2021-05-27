UFFICIALE – Zidane lascia il Real Madrid: il comunicato della società

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

E’ ormai ufficiale, Zinedine Zidane lascia il Real Madrid. La società ha deciso di cambiare tecnico dopo una stagione deludente con 0 titoli.

Ecco il tweet:

