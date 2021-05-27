Sportitalia – Conte-Real Madrid: Perez vuole chiudere in fretta!

Antonio Conte potrebbe diventare il nuovo allenatore del Real Madrid. A riferirlo è Sportitalia: il portale afferma che Florentino Perez vuole accelerare con la trattativa e portare il mister leccese alla corte dei Blancos.

