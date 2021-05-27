Sarri, il futuro potrebbe essere Milano: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo le ultime indiscrezione riportate da Milano, tra i sostituti di Antonio Conte potrebbe esserci Maurizio Sarri. I contatti tra Inter e Sarri sono avviati, ma la trattativa al momento è ancora acerba.

Di seguito il Tweet:

Articolo precedenteTMW – Italiano potrebbe rinnovare con Lo Spezia: le ultime
Articolo successivoSky, Di Marzio: “Spalletti ad un passo dal Napoli, l’Inter può svolgere un ruolo fondamentale per la conclusione della trattativa”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE