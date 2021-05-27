Insulti al figlio di Inzaghi che risponde per le rime: l’immagine

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Dopo gli insulti via social a Terracciano e Zaccagni nelle ultime settimane, ecco che anche il figlio di Simone Inzaghi, prossimo allenatore dell’Inter, ne riceve.

Non si è fatta attendere la risposta:

