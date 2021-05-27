Conceicao, deciso il futuro dell’allenatore: le ultime

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Il quotidiano portoghese “A Bola” da per fatto ormai il rinnovo di Sergio Conceicao con il Porto. Il tecnico era stato accostato al Napoli, ed ora dovrebbe restare in Portogallo per altre due stagioni.

