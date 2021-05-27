Calciomercato.com – Nello staff di Spalletti ci sarà anche Pizarro

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Nello staff di Luciano Spalletti, futuro allenatore del Napoli, ci sarà anche David Pizarro. L’ex calciatore della Roma, secondo Calciomercato.com, sarà nello staff del tecnico toscano sulla panchina dei partenopei.

