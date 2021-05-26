Gattuso, arriva anche il saluto di Politano: “Grazie di tutto mister”

Fabio Prezioso
Anche Matteo Politano ha salutato Gennaro Gattuso con un post sul suo profilo Instagram:

Grazie di tutto Mister, a te e a tutto lo staff.
In bocca al lupo!”

