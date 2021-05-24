UFFICIALE – Nigeria, Osimhen convocato per il match col Camerun

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Victor Osimhen, attaccante del Napoli, è stato convocato dal ct della Nigeria per il match amichevole contro il Camerun, in programma il prossimo 4 giugno.

Articolo precedenteMarcolin: “Ieri per il Napoli avere la Juve sarebbe stato meglio”
Articolo successivoIl messaggio social di Rrahmani: “Orgoglioso di questa squadra”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE