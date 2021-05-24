Oma Akatukba: “Sono triste e deluso dal Napoli: scioccante!”

Il giornalista e amico di Victor Osimhen Oma Akatukba, attraverso un tweet, ha mostrato tutta la sua delusione nel vedere il Napoli non qualificato alla prossima Champions, traguardo che era ampiamente alla portata poiché bastava semplicemente battere il Verona, come affermato stesso dal giornalista.

Di seguito il tweet:

I am sad and disappointed that @sscnapoli didn’t make the @ChampionsLeague . Sad because I wanted to cover @victorosimhen9 in the champions league again. Disappointed because all they needed to do was to beat Verona at home but they couldn’t. Shocking!!— Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) May 24, 2021