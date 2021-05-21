Serie A, ecco il primo allenatore che lascerà il club a fine stagione

Pasquale Caldarelli
Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Sport, Claudio Ranieri ha comunicato ai calciatori e dirigenti che a fine anno andrà via. Il primo allenatore della Serie A a lasciare il club, dunque, è Ranieri, dopo due stagioni con i blucerchiati.

