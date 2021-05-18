Alvino: “Ma dopo gli scandali di sabato: ci siete o ci fate?”

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Carlo Alvino, giornalista, non le manda a dire dopo i disastri arbitrali di Calvarese in Juventus-Inter e attraverso un tweet esprime tutto il suo disappunto:

