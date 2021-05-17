VIDEO – Il Napoli ricorda la vittoria della Coppa UEFA: “Un giorno indimenticabile”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter, il Napoli ha omaggiato la vittoria della Coppa UEFA, avvenuta esattamente 32 anni fa. Di seguito, il video pubblicato dalla società sui social:

https://twitter.com/sscnapoli/status/1394297596806672385
Articolo precedenteNazionale, Mancini dopo il rinnovo: “Sono molto felice, ora vogliamo dire la nostra all’Europeo”
Articolo successivoRai – Per Gattuso non solo la Fiorentina, ma anche Juve e Lazio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE