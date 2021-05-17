UFFICIALE – Belgio, i convocati per Euro 2020: c’è Mertens

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Roberto Martinez, ct del Belgio, ha da poco diramato la lista dei convocati che prenderanno parte ad Euro 2020, in programma dall’11 giugno all’11 luglio. Presente l’attaccante azzurro Dries Mertens.

Di seguito l’elenco completo:

