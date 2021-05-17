“Ti sei venduto la partita ai Napolecani”: gravi offese al portiere della Fiorentina

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 10: Pietro Terraciano of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 10, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Pietro Terracciano, portiere della Fiorentina e campano di nascita, è stato vittima di offese social da un hater. Secondo quest’utimo l’estremo difensore si sarebbe ‘venduto la partita’in favore dei suoi compaesani.

Di seguito la foto:

Articolo precedenteInsigne, agganciato Ferrario a 396 presenze: “Gli auguro di vincere lo scudetto”
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Polonia, diramata la lista dei convocati per Euro 2020: c’è Zielinski

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE