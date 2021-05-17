Allenamenti – Gattuso concede riposo agli azzurri: fissata la ripresa

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Dopo il successo a Firenze, il Napoli riprenderà domani gli allenamenti al Training Center.

Gli azzurri preparano il match contro il Verona, ultima giornata di campionato in programma domenica allo Stadio Maradona.

Fonte: www.sscnapoli.it

