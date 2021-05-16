SOCIAL – Manolas carico in vista del Verona: “Bravi ragazzi, forza Napoli sempre!”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Il difensore azzurro Kostas Manolas esulta sui social dopo la grande prestazione contro la Fiorentina. Il greco scrive sui social: “Bravi ragazzi, forza Napoli sempre!”

Il post:

