SOCIAL – Fabian Ruiz esulta su Instagram: “Andiamo, un ultimo passo!”

Nicola Vincoli
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Il centrocampista Fabian Ruiz esulta sui social dopo la grande prestazione contro la Fiorentina. Lo spagnolo scrive sui social: “Go, go, go! Un ultimo passo!”

Il post:

