Serie A – Termina Milan-Cagliari: il risultato finale

Luigi Di Palma
Allo stadio San Siro di Milano termina 0-0 il match fra Milan e Cagliari. I rossoneri non vanno oltre il pareggio contro l’ormai salvo Cagliari, e così la classifica si muove con il Napoli terzo e i rossoneri quarti.

