Milik scatenato, decisivo con l’Angers

Termina 3-2 il match fra Olympique Marsille e Angers. Una tripletta di Milik ribalta il match regalando i tre punti all’OM. Decisivo il gol su rigore nel finale di gara che raddrizza le cose e garantisce 8 reti all’ex Napoli in 14 presenze totali.

