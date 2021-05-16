LIVE – Traversa colpita da Insigne!

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Lorenzo Insigne calcia una punizione dai 25 metri che si stampa sulla traversa a portiere avversario battuto. Davvero un peccato dato che si trattatava di una traiettoria disegnata perfettamente!

