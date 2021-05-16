LIVE – Match inchiodato sullo 0-0, Rrahmani il primo ammonito

Un match non scintillante tra Fiorentina e Napoli, entrambe le squadre non garantiscono molto spettacolo, per una partita che sembra essere più tattica . Rrahmani il primo ammonito di Abisso per aver atterrato Ribery.

