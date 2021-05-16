Bakayoko suona la carica su Instagram: “Ultimo step!”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Il centrocampista azzurro Tiemoue Bakayoko esulta sui social dopo la grande prestazione contro la Fiorentina. Il francese scrive sui social: “Ultimo step!”.

Il post:

