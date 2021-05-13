ULTIM’ORA – Napoli, arrivato l’esito dei tamponi di stamattina

Alessia Volpe
Il Napoli, attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter, ha comunicato che i tamponi, effettuati questa mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra, sono risultati tutti negativi.

