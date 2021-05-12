Squadre più prolifiche tra le mura amiche: il Napoli è sul podio!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il portale transfermarkt ha stilato una classifica delle squadre più prolifiche in casa nei top campionati europei. Il Napoli si piazza al secondo posto, dietro soltanto al Bayern Monaco.

Articolo precedenteUdinese, Gotti sicuro: “Ho notato una differenza tra il Napoli e la Juventus”
Articolo successivoZielinski re degli assist in Serie A: i numeri del polacco

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE