LIVE – Udinese accorcia con Okaka: l’attaccante porta sul 2 a 1 il punteggio

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Al 40′ Stefano Okaka accorcia: 2 a 1, l’attaccante ex Roma si gira spalle alla porta e fa partire un giro forte sul quale Meret non ci arriva.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – GOL del Napoli: FABIAN RUIZ con un tiro da fuori clamoroso porta sul 2 a 0 gli azzurri

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE