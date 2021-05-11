LIVE – Osimhen vicino al gol: stacco di testa di poco alto sulla traversa

Roberto Mattia
Su calcio d’angolo, Victor Osimhen stacca di testa andando vicino al gol: il nigeriano ha preso il tempo sul terzino dell’Udinese Strygen Larsen. Palla di poco fuori sopra la traversa.

