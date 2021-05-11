Cdm – Mertens sta bene, superata la distorsione alla caviglia rimediata contro lo Spezia

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dries Mertens è guarito dalla distorsione alla caviglia rimediata contro lo Spezia. L’attaccante partirà dalla panchina, a condurre la manovra offensiva azzurra ci sarà Victor Osimhen. Lo riferisce Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

