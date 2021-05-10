VIDEO – Il Napoli si prepara per l’Udinese, Edoardo De Laurentiis: “Pronti per la battaglia”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il vicepresidente del Napoli Edoardo De Laurentiis ha pubblicato un video dell’allenamento degli azzurri direttamente da Castel Volturno. Nelle sue stories Instagram, inoltre, il figlio di Aurelio ha scritto: “Pronti per la battaglia, forza Napoli”.

Articolo precedenteNapoli, il report dell’allenamento odierno: novità per Mertens
Articolo successivoAlvino: “La gente vuole un calcio pulito. Vi spiego perché è migliorato Osimhen”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE