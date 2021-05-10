UFFICIALE – Arriva l’esito del nuovo giro dei tamponi del Napoli

Scritto da:
Giorgia Petrone
-

Il Napoli ha comunicato tramite i propri mezzi ufficiali il risultato dei tamponi dei giocatori azzurri. La società, tramite il proprio account twitter, ha annunciato la negatività di tutti i tamponi del gruppo squadra. Di seguito il tweet:

