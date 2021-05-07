Il Napoli è partito per La Spezia. Il messaggio social della società

Il Napoli è partito per La Spezia, dove giocherà la prossima partita di campionato. Con alcuni messaggi social, il Napoli ha fatto sapere di essere in partenza per la città ligure.

