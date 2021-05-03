Verso Spezia-Napoli, fissata la ripresa degli allenamenti a Castel Volturno

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Dopo la gara contro il Cagliari, il Napoli riprenderà domani gli allenamenti al Training Center.

Gli azzurri preparano il match contro lo Spezia in programma sabato alle ore 15 per la 35esima giornata di Serie A.

FONTESSC Napoli
Articolo precedenteMilan, occhi su un azzurro in caso di partenza di Donnarumma
Articolo successivoFOTO – Pavoletti scherza con Meret: “Ce l’avevi con me?”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE