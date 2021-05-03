Parma, altro record per Dierckx: il belga è stato il primo 2003 ad essere ammonito nella storia della Serie A

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dopo essere stato il primo 2003 ad esordire nella storia della Serie A, Daan Dierckx questa sera è diventato il calciatore più giovane della storia del campionato italiano ad essere ammonito.

Articolo precedenteBrambati: “Il Napoli di Sarri avrebbe dato filo da torcere a questa Inter”
Articolo successivoRenica: “Cosa doveva fare Gattuso? Vi dico cosa manca al Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE