La finale di Europa League sarà aperta al pubblico al 25%, disponibili 9.500 tagliandi

Nicola Vincoli
La finale di Europa League, che avrà luogo allo Stadio Gadansk di Danzica, sarà aperta al pubblico. La struttura ospiterà un tetto massimo di 9.500 tifosi, pari al 25% della capienza.

