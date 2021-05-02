Zielinski raggiunge Altafini: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Piotr Zielinski , centrocampista del Napoli, raggiungerà la presenza numero 234 alla quinta stagione in azzurro, raggiungendo il 30esimo posto di Josè Altafini a quota 234 (traguardo raggiunto a 7 stagioni a Napoli). 

